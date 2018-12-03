Postponement of CSB meeting perturbs BPS-19 officers

Islamabad: Many officers of ministries and various federal government departments have expressed grave concern over the postponement of the Central Selection Board’s meeting, which was scheduled to take up the promotion of BPS-19 officers of various government department and ministries.

The five-day meeting which was scheduled to begin on November 26 was rescheduled until Dec 4 due to the dissension of some members of the board over the promotion criterion (awarding of 15 marks and Performance Evaluation Reports), an officer told 'The News'.

"If the dissension continues, the meeting may not be held and promotion of the officers will further be delayed," he feared.

Another officer said the promotion in BS-20 was the last step on the promotion ladder of some ex-cadre officers.

"Mostly such officers retired in BPS-19," he said. He said the CSB meeting should be held twice a year but the most common feature of the CSB was that its meetings are generally the victim of litigation and red-tape and appear mostly once a year.

"The delay in promotion causes frustration, anxiety and mental torture," he said.

Another officer of the education department said getting promotion was 'worth living' but the number of days lost in delay of CSB meeting couldn't be compensated so it should not be further delayed as the promotion delayed was promotion denied.