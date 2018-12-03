AWP president laid to rest

LAHORE: Awami Workers Party (AWP) has expressed profound grief over the death of party president Fanoos Gujjar who passed away on Saturday night due to cardiac arrest.

He was 63.

“With heavy heart we announce the death of Fanoos Gujjar, President, Awami Workers Party (AWP)”, said a press release issued here on Sunday. Fanoos was laid to rest in his hometown, district Buneer.

The party announced observing three-day mourning on the death of the party president. “Comrade Fanoos’s death is a great loss to the progressive forces, workers, peasants in general, and AWP in particular,” said the press release.

“We have lost a great leader, a committed Marxist and friend of the working class, peasants, and oppressed people of Pakistan,” the statement said. He was elected president of the left wing party in its second congress in 2016.

Earlier, he was elected chairman of the party in 2012 after the merger of three left-wing parties, and Abid Hassan Minto as its president. The veteran leader remained committed to the cause of and struggled throughout his life for the rights of the working class, downtrodden and oppressed nations and people and for building a real socialist alternative till the last breath of his life. He spent four years in jail during Zia’s regime but never compromised on his ideology and principles.