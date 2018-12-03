close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

PHP arrests 216 culprits

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 3, 2018

LAHORE : Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 216 culprits, including 68 proclaimed offenders (POs). The PHP teams also recovered 721 litre liquor, 34,730 gram charas, 2,050 gram hashish, 1,682 gram heroin, five kalashnikovs, three rifles, nine guns, 49 pistols and 202 bullets from the possession of the arrested criminals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore