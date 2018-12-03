PHP arrests 216 culprits

LAHORE : Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 216 culprits, including 68 proclaimed offenders (POs). The PHP teams also recovered 721 litre liquor, 34,730 gram charas, 2,050 gram hashish, 1,682 gram heroin, five kalashnikovs, three rifles, nine guns, 49 pistols and 202 bullets from the possession of the arrested criminals.