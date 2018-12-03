‘Violence against women barrier to their safety’

Islamabad: Different kinds of violence against women are barrier to women’s safety, security, and mobility and capacity to earn and fulfil their own aspirations.

This was stated by Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women Khawar Mumtaz in an interview with ‘The News’ in connection with 16 Days of Activism against Gender Violence commemorated around the world from November 25 to December 10.

She said that women remain unable to realise their potential due to different forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV), be it physical, mental or economical. “It is important to realize connection between GBV and women’ abilities, as we have seen that wherever women are given opportunity and the right environment, they were able to outperform men.”

She said that “16 Days of Activism against Gender Violence” is an annual event where you highlight the issue of violence against women (VAW) and make commitments to eliminate it. “The Commission priority area is VAW and its complete elimination but from commissions point of view, it is an on-going issue that continues for us throughout the year.”

Khawar said that Pakistan has a good number of laws on protection and prevention of VAW but unfortunately, these laws fail to have an impact on the rate of incidents of violence against women. “We continue to see that despite having a law on anti-women practices, customary practices continue. Only a few days ago, we heard of a Jirga who punished women of a family. Jirga and Panchayat’s continue to give punishing judgments for women to punish a family even if women are not involved in the dispute.” She stressed on creating awareness on laws among citizens, law enforcement agencies and judiciary and strengthening of support mechanisms. “We feel the need to mobilize citizens for effective implementation but the question is whether they are aware of the laws that protect them? Do the institutions that are supposed to provide protection and implementation of law are aware that the laws and how to apply them and finally, the judiciary, especially at the lower level, are aware of the amendments taking place in the laws, extent of their applications?”