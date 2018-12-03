Three labourers injured as scaffold collapses

LAHORE: Three manual labourers were hospitalised after a scaffold at a housing construction site collapsed in Model Colony No 2 on Sunday.

The scaffold at the site of under construction residential building became loose triggering its collapse from the level of considerable height, eyewitnesses said. As a result of which three labourers sustained injuries.

The injured labourers were brought to the hospital where they were currently undergoing treatment. Police officials said the accident was unlikely due to human error. They said that from all that they had heard, it seemed like it was an accident. "We have received no complaints. In case we get one, we will investigate," they added.

Security: Security in the provincial metropolis was put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident on Sunday. Following the directions from the capital city police officer (CCPO), additional SPs reviewed the security arrangements, visited churches and sensitive buildings. The CCPO appealed to the citizens to extend their co-operation to police and immediately inform police about any suspicious activity around them.

Protest: A man along with his family members staged a protest demonstration in the Baghbanpura area on Sunday against police for not arresting accused thieves. The man, Pervaiz, a resident of Baghbanpura, said that he got registered a case against his tenants namely Mohsin, Haroon, Nusrat and two others on charges of stealing cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.5million.

He said the investigation police were reluctant to arrest the accused. He along with his family members blocked a road and chanted slogans against police. They demanded the police high-ups to direct the police concerned to redress their grievance.