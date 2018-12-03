close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
AFP
December 3, 2018

Robben to leave Bayern Munich at end of season

Sports

AFP
December 3, 2018

MUNICH: Arjen Robben reportedly confirmed on Sunday he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season after a decade with the defending Bundesliga champions.

“This is my last year at Bayern. It has been 10 wonderful years,” Robben, who turns 35 in January, told a Bayern fan club meeting in Tegernsee, near Munich, according to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad.

“I think this is the right thing to do and to make it known now.

“There has been discussions about ‘the oldies’ at Bayern and all that stuff.

“I made the decision a few weeks ago and the fans now know where I stand.

“It’s a big step. It’s extraordinary that I can still play at this top level at my age.”

