River join Boca in refusing to play Copa Libertadores in Madrid

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: River Plate said Saturday they have refused to play the Copa Libertadores final second leg against Boca Juniors in Madrid, casting uncertainty over the December 9 fixture.

The match between the Argentine arch-rivals has been moved to Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium after it was twice postponed last weekend after River Plate fans attacked the Boca Juniors team bus.

The game is due to be played in the Spanish capital on December 9, but River Plate said they “confirmed their rejection of the change of location”.In a statement on the club’s website, River said it was “incomprehensible” that the game had been moved to Spain.

River said the club bore no responsibility for the “faults in the security operation” for the high profile fixture in Buenos Aires.“It is incomprehensible that the superclasico cannot take place as normal in the same country where a G20 summit is currently taking place,” the club added.