Four players get wildcard entry to ITF Futures

KARACHI: Heera Ashiq, Yusaf Khalil, Mohammad Shoaib, and Mudassir Murtaza have been given wildcards for the main round of singles category of ITF Futures Tennis Tournament.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has also given wildcards to the pairs of Abdaal Haider and Barkat Khan, Mohammad Abid and Wagas Malik (from Canada), Mudassir Murtaza and Heera Ashiq for the main round of men’s doubles category.

The singles qualifying round of the championship concluded on Sunday at PTF Complex in Islamabad. Jackson Varney from Australia beat Worovin Kumthonkittikul from Thailand 6-1, 6-4; Barkat Khan defeated Abdaal Haider 6-3, 6-4; Amal Sultanbekov from Uzbekistan beat Fariduni Bakhodur from Tajikistan 6-3, 6-3; Michal Wozniak from Poland won against NG Hao Yuan from Singapore 6-3, 6-2; Cheong Hwi Kim from South Korea thrashed Abdullah Adnan 6-1, 6-1; Shonigmatjon Shoeyziyev from Uzbekistan overpowered Hamidreza Nadaf from Iran 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Ahmed Choudhary defeated Igor Banecivec from Serbia 6-2, 6-3; and Malik Abdul Rehman beat Mohammad Abdulla from Qatar 6-3, 6-3.