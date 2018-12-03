Three share lead as Woods falters in Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas: Henrik Stenson, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau are tied for the lead on 13-under par heading into the final round of the Hero World Challenge.

Sweden’s Stenson and Spain’s Rahm, who shared the overnight lead, couldn’t be separated at the close of day three in signing for three-under par 69s while American Finau birdied both the 15th and 16th holes in a round of 67 to join his European Ryder Cup-winning rivals.

Stenson was four-under par over the outward nine holes but played the inward half in one-over as he seeks a first victory since capturing the 2017 Wyndham Championship.Fellow Swede Alex Noren was celebrating after recording a hole-in-one at the par-three 17th hole in what was a remarkable finish for him.Woods, meanwhile, couldn’t find any momentum, his third-round 72 seeing him drop to last in the 18-player field on two-under par.