Aubameyang stars as Arsenal stun Spurs

LODNON: Arsenal won an explosive north London derby as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace and Alexandre Lacazette’s crucial strike inspired a pulsating 4-2 win over bitter rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Aubameyang’s penalty had put Arsenal ahead before Eric Dier’s header and a Harry Kane spot-kick gave Tottenham the lead at half-time at the Emirates Stadium.Biting into challenges and harrying Tottenham into panicked mistakes, Arsenal made a blistering start and their relentless tempo paid dividends in the 10th minute.

Vertonghen jumped with Shkodran Mustafi as they challenged for a corner and the Belgian’s raised arm clearly made contact with the ball as he tried to block the Arsenal defender’s header.

Referee Mike Dean awarded a penalty and Aubameyang sent Hugo Lloris the wrong way from the spot for his 11th goal of the season. Despite being dominated for the opening half hour, Tottenham snatched a 30th-minute equaliser as the derby reached fever pitch.

Christian Eriksen’s inswinging free-kick caught Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka flat-footed and Dier nipped in to head past Bernd Leno’s weak attempted save.The goal sparked Tottenham into life and four minutes later they were ahead. Son Heung-Min’s pace was too much for Arsenal to handle and Rob Holding responded by making a rash sliding challenge on the South Korean in the penalty area.

There was only minimal contact but Son fell to the turf and, to Arsenal’s fury, Dean pointed to the spot.Kane lashed home the penalty for a record-equalling eighth Premier League goal in north London derbies.

Arsenal’s sense of injustice spurred them on and Emery responded by sending on Ramsey and Lacazette, back from a groin injury, at half-time.They proved inspired moves as Gabon forward Aubameyang conjured a majestic equaliser in the 56th minute.

Hector Bellerin’s long pass was flicked on by Ramsey and Aubameyang was first to the pass, unleashing a ferocious strike that flashed past the disbelieving Lloris from 20 yards.Tottenham had reverted to their earlier timid performance and Arsenal went ahead in the 74th minute.

Lacazette slipped when he took aim from the edge of the area, but his miscued shot took a deflection off Dier and trickled past Lloris.Torreira delivered the knockout blow three minutes later, running onto Aubameyang’s pass and fired low into the far corner.

There was still time for Vertonghen to see red for an 85th-minute lunge on Lacazette that rounded off Arsenal’s perfect afternoon.Earlier, Chelsea bounced back from their first Premier League defeat of the season to see off local rivals Fulham 2-0, with goals from Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek putting the gloss on a mixed performance.