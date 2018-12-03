India veteran Vijay has no fear of Australia

SYDNEY: India’s Murali Vijay is ready to capitalise on a horror injury to young gun Prithvi Shaw, declaring he has no fear of Australian conditions after almost certainly securing his spot for this week’s first Test.

The veteran opening batsman smacked an entertaining 129, including 16 fours and five sixes, in a warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI on Saturday.After being dropped following a pair in the second Test against England this year, the 34-year-old was seen to be in a fight with incumbent KL Rahul to open the batting alongside Shaw in Adelaide.

But a nasty ligament injury on Friday ruled out the teenager , making Vijay and Rahul odds-on to face the new ball together again.“Australia is one place where you get the bounce so you can play shots.“It always feels good to go to grounds where you have scored runs, it helps you a lot and I have good memories of it and looking forward to the Adelaide Test.”

After being axed following his Lord’s failure, Vijay worked his way back into contention through a spell with Essex and said he had never given up hope of earning a 60th Test cap.“If you are not part of the team, you have to make sure you keep your work ethics at the top level and once you get the chance you have to be ready to go,” he said.