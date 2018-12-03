close
Mon Dec 03, 2018
December 3, 2018

Protecting children

Newspost

December 3, 2018

One of the major problems which society faces nowadays is child abuse. People and the local police should be alarmed by incidents in which children have been frisked away in cars, on roads and even in public parks. Some kidnappers might also call their relatives and ask for a huge amount of cash in order to set them free. There has been a gradual surge in the number of kidnappings.

The authorities concerned should take notice and carry out executive orders for capturing the culprits behind these abductions. At the same time, citizens shouldn’t neglect their children and take great precautions when it comes to the safety of their young ones.

Syeda Farwa Shah

Karachi

