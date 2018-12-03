Fictitious accounts

For the last couple months, we have been hearing about fictitious accounts from which transactions worth millions of rupees have been made. The Pakistani people would like to know what disciplinary actions have been taken so far against those corrupt banking officials who were involved in recently exposed money laundering rackets. It is clear that such bank accounts can only be opened and operated with connivance of the banking staff.

When an ordinary citizen goes to the bank for the opening of a bank account, bank officials ask for the person’s source of income, bio-metric verification and references. It seems that in those cases, all existing regulations and safeguards were blatantly overlooked by the concerned banking staff. Justice demands that all such banks must also be held responsible for these lapses. The banks must be fined heavily and responsible staff should be tried in criminal courts. Let’s not ignore the part played by commercial banks in economic terrorism.

Khalid Ismail

Islamabad