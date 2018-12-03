Some issues in 18th Amendment need review: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said the standard of education and healthcare has gone down after the 18th Amendment.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said no further amendment to 18th Amendment is possible without consensus. He said not a single university of Pakistan is included in the top 500 universities of the world. He said the standard of the universities is going down further. He said same is the condition of the drugs on which the federal government has no powers after 18th Amendment. He said some issues in the 18th Amendment need review. He said the PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was making it a political issue.

To a question was the review of the 18th Amendment included in the government agenda, Fawad said consensus was needed for this purpose.

The minister said the government would deal with all the miscreants and extremists in the country with iron hand. He said the government will take action against all those who would violate law and no compromise would be made on the writ of the state.

He said all the political parties have consensus on the National Action Plan, but unfortunately the previous government failed to implement it fully. He said the PTI government will implement the National Action Plan.

To a question, Fawad Chaudhry said after collection of evidences against the TLP leadership, action was taken against them. He said the government has taken on board all the religious scholars and Ulema in that regard and they had shown their support.

To another question, the minister said the government has constituted a committee to formulate a uniform syllabus for all the private and public educational institutions as well as Madaris of the country. Fawad said he was not satisfied with the JIT report on the issue of Azam Swati. He said the federal agencies should not treat the federal ministers like this.