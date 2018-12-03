Demolition of walls of Punjab Governor’s House begins

LAHORE: The process of demolishing the walls of the Governor’s House started on Sunday. In the first phase, the boundary wall from the Mall side to Alhamra will be demolished. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar himself is monitoring the demolition process.

The Governor’s House administration, following the instructions of the prime minister, started demolishing the wall which will be replaced by a metal fence. Speaking on the occasion, Sarwar said the perception that the government wanted to bulldoze the Governor’s House wasn’t true.

The PTI, before elections, had pledged to demolish the walls and open the Governor’s House for the public. To a question, he said the decision to convert the building into a library or a museum would be taken by the prime minister himself.

He said the PTI had presented itself for assessment and accountability after the completion of its first 100 days. He said the PTI wouldn’t support any corrupt element and if there was any corruption scam, it must be brought to surface.

Meanwhile, the governor attended a reception hosted in his honour by newly-elected PTI Senator Waleed Iqbal. Senator Seemi Ezdi, Umar Dar, MPA Saadia Sohail and others attended the reception.