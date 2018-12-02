Constable injured in attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A policeman was wounded when armed men attacked the Rider Squad on GT Road near Pir Zakori Bridge on Saturday.
It was learnt that Constable Luqman sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital. The attackers managed to escape though the police party also retaliated with firing. Heavy police contingents rushed to the spot and a search operation was launched after the incident.
