At whose bidding rupee is being devalued: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Alarmed by the volatility brought about by the rupee’s plunge against the dollar on Friday and the government’s indecision and non-transparency regarding the IMF and other external loan terms, PPP’s Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman posed a question as why and at whose behest rupee is being devalued.

She said the rupee went into a precipitous free fall, the biggest in a decade, only to stabilise hours later while the whole country was holding its breath on how the balance of payments crisis will be resolved.

“One day the government says an IMF programme is needed, the next it issues a sharp rebuke against borrowing from the IMF. This fiscal schizophrenia is disastrous for the economy,” she said while commenting on the government economic fiscal and monetary policy.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the government should have a better response than simply saying there is no need to panic but for the people of Pakistan surviving on paycheck to paycheck, and especially eroding daily wages, there is a reason to be anxious. “With the interest rate at 10%, inflation is expected to reach 12%,” she said.

She said the price of basic commodities such as wheat increased by 6.11%, flour by 9.32%, eggs by 20% and pulses by 20%, to name a few and in line with the rupee’s devaluation, incomes in Pakistan saw a drastic reduction of 36%. “A year ago, the minimum wage was equivalent to almost $150/month, now it’s down to $105/month. This is well below the regional wage rate against the dollar which is $175/month in India and $240/month in China. Where is the relief for the working class,” she questioned.