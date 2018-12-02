close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
December 2, 2018

Bushra Bibi visits shelter home

Top Story

December 2, 2018

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Begum visited a shelter home in the city on Saturday.

According to Geo News, she was accompanied by her friend Farah Khan. She directed authorities concerned to complete work at the shelter home at the earliest. She added that all facilities including proper meal should be provided to the homeless. Bushra Bibi also visited Data Darbar. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation of a shelter home near the Lahore Railway Station in Lahore. It is expected to provide roof to 100 homeless people in the city. Similar shelter homes will also be built in Badami Bagh, Thokar Niaz Baig and Data Darbar areas of the city.

