CJ asks IGP…: Is this Naya Pakistan’s police that can’t control a gangster?

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday reprimanded Punjab Police for failing to recover land from a land grabber, Malik Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb.

“Is this Naya Pakistan’s police that cannot control a gangster,” the CJ asked from Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi.

As the hearing started, the chief justice rejected a report submitted by DIG Police and censured the senior official for not returning the land recovered from Mansha Bomb to the affected people. He directed the police to give possession of the land to their real owners immediately.

The CJ also ordered IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi to advertise on the media about setting up a camp in Johar Town area where people could submit their complaints if their land was still in possession of land grabbers or if they had not been given possession of their land after its recovery from the land grabbers. Justice Nisar replaced a civil judge assigned to hear cases pertaining to overseas Pakistanis on receiving a complaint that the judge was disrespectful towards the plaintiff but polite to Mansha and his counsel.

A two-judge bench, headed by CJ Nisar, issued these orders at Supreme Court Lahore Registry while hearing a petition of overseas Pakistani Mahmood Ashraf against Mansha Bomb, who according to petitioner had deprived him of his property.

The chief justice berated DIG Operations Waqas Nazir for presenting a vague report about retrieving land from illegal occupants. The CJ summoned the provincial police chief as well as the Lahore deputy commissioner.

“Is this the police of Naya (new) Pakistan?” Justice Nisar asked. “Police should be shamed of its performance. They are called names and yet they defend thugs.”

At this point, the chief justice also considered summoning Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, noting: “Where is the chief minister? He had claimed with quite an authority that grabbed lands would be retrieved.” But operation was stopped only after two days. However, CJP did not summon the chief minister later on and called the IGP instead.