close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 2, 2018

Dollar hike should be investigated: Zubair

National

December 2, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded investigation into shocking rise in dollar value against Pakistani rupee.

Speaking to media here, PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair said dollar rate increased by Rs11 in one day, which has never happened before. He said continuous rise in dollar value is badly damaging the country’s economy. The former Sindh governor said alarming rise in inflation has perturbed the poor. He said the PML-N government took difficult decisions in first hundred days of its government and the international organisations lauded those measures.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan