Pakistan seeks $3b oil on deferred payment from UAE

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of scarcity of dollars reserves, Pakistan has asked United Arab Emirates (UAE) for providing similar kind of oil facility on deferred payment up to $3 billion on the basis of 365 days as being finalised by Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Islamabad also made request to UAE for placing same terms and conditions as being done by KSA for providing oil facility on deferred payment.

“We have requested to UAE for providing similar oil facility on deferred payment as being finalised by KSA as currently payment is made on consignment basis after a month but now under the proposed mechanism the payment will be made after 365 days,” top officials of PTI government disclosed to The News here on Saturday.

This kind of breathing space if agreed to provide by UAE will help Islamabad to negotiate a better deal with the IMF. Pakistani authorities are expecting some positive outcome within this ongoing month on proposed financial package from all bilateral donors especially from Arab friends, said the official.

Pakistan’s fuel import both oil and LNG stood at $16 billion per annum basis, however, the total foreign currency reserves of the country stood at $13.7 billion out of which the reserves held by the SBP stood at just over $8 billion.

The oil consumption increased manifold in the country in last few years with rampant usage of vehicles when the oil prices in international market had touched the lowest ebb.

Instead of getting gains of this windfall, the oil consumption had gone up so it neutralized all gains for Pakistan in terms of reducing its oil import bill.

It was also wrong policy of the PML-N led regime that they did not increase oil prices for political gains that resulted into increased consumption and caused heavily to the economy.