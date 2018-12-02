close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
BR
Bureau report
December 2, 2018

Constable injured in attack

National

PESHAWAR: A policeman was wounded when armed men attacked the Rider Squad on GT Road near Pir Zakori Bridge on Saturday.

It was learnt that Constable Luqman sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital. The attackers managed to escape though the police party also retaliated with firing. Heavy police contingents rushed to the spot and a search operation was launched after the incident.

