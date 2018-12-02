Rs2.1b development schemes to be completed in PK-38: minister

ABBOTTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi Saturday said developmental schemes worth 2.1billion rupees would be completed in that in PK-38 by the end of June 2019.

He said this while chairing meetings of Civil and Works Department and Public Health Engineering here.

The minister directed both departments delay in completion of schemes would not be tolerated.

Lodhi said that under Annual Development Programme 2017-18 seventeen water supply schemes worth 2.1 billion rupees would be completed by end of June 2019.Minister also directed to complete various link roads costing 500 million rupees in the constituency till June 2019.

Briefing the minister Executive engineer C&W, Samee ullah Khan said that progress on all ongoing projects is satisfactory and their completion is expected within due time.

The minister also assured departments release of funds and directed both departments for the timely completion of the projects.