Sun Dec 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

House robbed in Nowshera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

NOWSHERA: Unidentified robbers sneaked into a house in a broad daylight and made off with cash and gold ornaments at Sawal Colony near Nowshera Kalan Police Station, official sources said on Saturday.

Javed Akhtar along with former office-bearer of traders union Sardar Ali Zargar reported to Nowshera Kalan Police Station officials that he along with his family had gone to relatives’ house when unidentified burglars entered the house by scaling the walls and took away with two tolas of gold ornaments and some cash.

He said that the robbers could be seen fleeing the scene on a motorcycle in a close-circuit television footage availed from the public health engineering office’s camera.The police registered the case and started investigation. It is pertinent to mention here that it was the second incident of robbery in mere one month.

