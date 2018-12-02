KP police seize 17kg ice

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Police have recovered 17.633 kilograms of ice during actions against drug dealers across the province.

Many actions were carried out in and around educational institutions and a large number of dealers were arrested.

An official said that the Peshawar Police showed excellent performance by recovering 13.490kg ice, followed by Mardan and Swabi police with the recovery of 1.837kg and 0.775kg drug, respectively.

An encounter also took place in Regi area of Peshawar between the police and an ice peddler, resulting in the killing of the ice peddler.