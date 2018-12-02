Fanoos Gujjar passes away

DAGGAR: Noted leftwing politician Fanoos Gujjar passed away due to cardiac arrest in his native Buner district on Saturday. He was 63.

He was on the way to his village, Rial, after attending a funeral prayer in Karapa village when he suffered a heart attack near Kalpani and died instantly.

His funeral prayer would be offered today at his native Rial village in Buner’s Gagra tehsil. His Qul would be held on Tuesday at his residence.

Fanoos Gujjar, who was president of the Awami Workers Party, had been struggling for the rights of the poor segment of the society since long and remained behind bars for four years during the military rule of General Ziaul Haq.

He unsuccessfully contested elections for the National Assembly seat from Buner several times. He used to get a significant number of votes, but these were never enough to win the polls.

Fanoos Gujjar was elected president of the leftwing Awami Workers Party in 2016 when smaller progressive parties joined hands to form a single party. Its programme was designed to bring together the disparate struggles of workers, peasants, students, women and ethnic and religious minorities in Pakistan under the banner of a genuinely democratic and socialist party.

Fanoos Gujjar was a man of modest means, but it didn’t stop him from raising his voice for the rights of the oppressed people. At every platform, he used to highlight the issues facing peasants, workers and other working classes. He remained part of the struggle in Pakistan for democracy, secularism and provincial rights. His passing away deprived the progressive forces of one of its most vocal campaigner.