TMA employees demand salaries

KARAK: Employees of the Tehsil Municipal Administration, Banda Daud Shah, observed strike against the non-payment of two-month salaries and warned to stop the municipal services if they were not paid.

The employees, led by their union president Naseer Ahmad, staged protest in the TMA premises. The speakers informed that the employees were deprived of their salaries for the last two months and they were unable to support their families.

They claimed that they were already facing financial constraints due to their meagre resources. The speakers said they met Tehsil Nazim Malik Shaukat Ali Khan Khattak and Tehsil Municipal Officer Farhat Khan to solve the problem, but in vain.

They resolved that they would continue their strike till the acceptance of their demand. Later, the TMO negotiated with the cabinet members and the employees called off their strike till Tuesday.