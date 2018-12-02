Pakistan for UN action to end Palestinians’ suffering

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan has called on the international community to take urgent action to end the suffering of the Palestinian people and ensure that Israel abides by all UN resolutions and international laws so as to pave the way for an independent and contiguous state of Palestine."It is time to bring an end to this tragedy and reinvigorate hopes of peace and mutual co-existence in the entire region," Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told the UN General Assembly, while reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to the Palestinian cause.

At the same time, she told the 193-member Assembly that Pakistan would join other member states in opposing a U.S. resolution that seeks to condemn Hamas, which controls Gaza, “for repeatedly firing rockets into Israel and for inciting violence”, calling the move an attempt to "deflect the attention of the international community."

"We all know what the contours of resolution to this long standing conflict would look like: a comprehensive and peaceful settlement, ending occupation, realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including to self-determination and independence, and achievement of a two-state solution, " Ambassador Lodhi said in the course of a debate on the situation in the Middle East.

"A viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only sustainable guarantee for enduring peace in the Middle East," she said, emphasizing that there was no alternative.

Underscoring the Security Council's role, the Pakistani envoy said, "The Council will only add to its own credibility by ensuring full implementation of its longstanding resolutions.

In her remarks, Ambassador Lodhi said that ever since the Assembly adopted a resolution partitioning the mandate of Palestine into two States 71 years ago, the tragedy of the Palestinian people has remained an unremitting tale of broken promises and unfulfilled rights.

Today, she said, many warn that the entire region can plunge into a fresh vortex of violence. "This is a sobering assessment, for it portends fresh pain and suffering for the Palestinians," the Pakistani envoy noted.

"After all, a ‘conflict’ that pits an occupying power against an occupied people, where one side is armed with guns and modern weaponry, the other, only with the abiding conviction in their cause, is by its very nature, a travesty of justice and all norms of international law," she said, adding that it seeks to legitimize the strength of ‘might’ over the power of ‘right’.

"The question of Palestine is a test of our commitment to the abiding principles of the UN Charter, based on the inherent dignity of an individual, and respect for the fundamental human rights of all human beings, including their right to self-determination, she said.