Exhibition match

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians XI beat Pakistan Cricket Board XI by 14 runs in an exhibition cricket match hosted to raise funds for the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams at the Shalimar Ground here on Saturday.

In response to Parliamentarians XI’s 161, PCB XI managed 147. For Parliamentarians XI, Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Naqvi scored 33 while Hamir Mir chipped in with 28.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry was the chief guest. Zulfi Bukhari (Special Assistant to PM), Shehryar Afridi (State Minister for Interior), MNAs Ali Zaidi, Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Abbasi, Rashid Shafiq, Farrukh Altaf and Murad Saeed (Minister for Communication) were also present on the occasion.