close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

Exhibition match

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentarians XI beat Pakistan Cricket Board XI by 14 runs in an exhibition cricket match hosted to raise funds for the Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams at the Shalimar Ground here on Saturday.

In response to Parliamentarians XI’s 161, PCB XI managed 147. For Parliamentarians XI, Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Naqvi scored 33 while Hamir Mir chipped in with 28.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry was the chief guest. Zulfi Bukhari (Special Assistant to PM), Shehryar Afridi (State Minister for Interior), MNAs Ali Zaidi, Ali Nawaz Awan, Sadaqat Abbasi, Rashid Shafiq, Farrukh Altaf and Murad Saeed (Minister for Communication) were also present on the occasion.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports