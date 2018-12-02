SA Games now likely in September

ISLAMABAD: The 13th South Asian Games are expected to be held in Kathmandu in September 2019 instead of March as scheduled earlier. The regional games were to be organised in the Nepalese capital from March 9-18.

According to a Pakistan Olympic Association official, the change in the government in Nepal has forced the organisers to reshuffle the dates.

He said that the South Asia Olympic Council would meet in the first week of January to decide on the final dates of the regional event.