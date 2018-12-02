Tottenham aim to end Arsenal’s unbeaten run

LONDON: Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks has warned Arsenal that his side is in the perfect form to end their bitter rivals’ 18-match unbeaten run on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s football team head to the Emirates Stadium on a six-match winning streak which has carried them to third in the English Premier League table.

Tottenham are also on a high after salvaging their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League last 16 with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Revitalised by new boss Unai Emery, Arsenal’s own form has been just as impressive over the last three months and they sit only three points behind Tottenham.

But England international Winks says the north London derby has come at the right time for Tottenham as they chase a first win at their hated neighbours’ stadium since 2010.

“It is a game the fans want to win and one that we want to win. Three games in a week is going to be tough, but confidence is high,” Winks said.

“Of course they are beatable. The form we are in right now, it is probably the perfect time to go there. It is going to be a good game.”

The 196th clash between these feuding city-rivals promises to be a fascinating study of two teams who started the season with differing ambitions.

While Tottenham hope to mount a genuine title challenge, Arsenal would be happy with a top four finish after emerging from the dark final days of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 league games, but have yet to defeat one of their top four rivals this season after losing to Manchester City and Chelsea and drawing with Liverpool.