Sun Dec 02, 2018
December 2, 2018

Gawad, Elias set up Pakistan Open final

Sports

December 2, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt and former world junior champion and second seed Diego Elias of Peru made short work of their opponents to march into the final of the Pakistan Open at the DHA Asif Nawaz Squash Complex in Karachi.

In one-sided semi-finals played on Saturday, Gawad spared just 25 minutes to dispose of Nafiizwan Adnan of Malaysia 11-8, 11-5, 11-7.

The Malaysian was no match to Gawad who had many tricks up his sleeve during the brief but entertaining match. The Egyptian’s drop shots from the back of the court and his ability to kill the ball in front of the court were a treat to watch.

Elias took just 24 minutes to show Arturo Salazar of Mexico the door. The Peruvian won 11-9, 11-4, 11-1.

Top seed Yathreb Adel of Egypt and her countrywoman Nadine Shahin qualified for the final of the women’s tournament.

Yathreb got better of Zeina Mickawy, also of Egypt, 11-8, 5-11, 11-9, 11-7 while Nadine beat sixth seed Malaysian Sivasangari Subramaniam 11-8, 11-7, 11-7.

