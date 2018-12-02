FDE reshuffles officers

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education has assigned new duties to many of its officers.

The reshuffle is in line with the new FDE director general's directions regarding restructuring and rationalisation of portfolios of the constituent wings of the directorate to increase the efficiency and effective disposal of the official business, said an office order.

According to the order, director Tanweer Ahmad has been posted to the planning and development wing, director Saqib Shahab to FG schools wing, director Javed Iqbal Mirza to the colleges wing, director Amber Sultan to the budget wing, principal/director Saadia Adnan to the training wing, associate professor/director Muhammad Rashid to the quality enhancement wing and deputy director Major (r) Abdul Waheed to the administration wing.

The postings have taken effect immediately and will continue until further orders.

Recently, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training made Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 principal Dr Ali Ahmed Kharal the acting FDE chief. As notified, Dr Kharal, a BPS-21 (timescale) official, will hold the additional charge of the office for a period of three months or until it is filled permanently by an official from within the FDE or colleges.