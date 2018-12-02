Ex-US president Bush dies at 94

WASHINGTON: Former US president George HW Bush, who guided America through the end of the Cold War and launched the international campaign to drive Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein’s forces from Kuwait, died Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94.

Tributes quickly poured in for the 41st US president -- a decorated World War II pilot, skilled diplomat and onetime CIA chief who also saw his son George follow in his footsteps to the Oval Office.

Bush’s passing comes just months after the death in April of his wife Barbara -- his "most beloved woman in the world" -- to whom he was married for 73 years. "Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," former president George W. Bush said in a statement. "George HW Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for," he said. Bush is survived by his five living children -- a sixth child, daughter Robin, died of leukemia before her fourth birthday -- and 17 grandchildren. He died "at home in Houston surrounded by family and close friends," family spokesman Jim McGrath said.

Bush suffered from Parkinson’s disease and had used a wheelchair for several years. He had been in and out of hospital in recent months, including right after Barbara’s death. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course, McGrath said. The former president, a Republican, is expected to lie in state in the US Capitol and then be buried at his presidential library in Texas, where students held a candlelight vigil early Saturday, local media reported.