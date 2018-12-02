Chinese consulate attack facilitators arrested

KARACHI: Additional IG Dr Amir Shaikh has disclosed the arrests of facilitators in the recent attempted terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate General in Karachi. Seven persons, including two policemen, two civilians and three terrorists, were killed in the incident that took place on November 23.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday after attending as the chief guest a youth parliament at a private university, the Karachi police chief revealed that investigators had successfully tracked down the hotel where the terrorists had stayed in the city before they carried out the attack on the consulate.

Dr Shaikh claimed that some suspects who facilitated the terrorists had been arrested from the hotel and were being interrogated by law enforcement agencies.

The Karachi police chief informed the media that the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police was leading the investigations into the consulate attack while the Rangers and intelligence agencies were also working on the case.