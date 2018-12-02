Lawyers’ week-long strike

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council has announced a week-long strike to express solidarity with lawyers demanding Lahore High Court circuit benches at Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and DG Khan. The lawyers will not appear before the courts from December 3 to December 9 and wear black armbands.
