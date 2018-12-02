close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
Lawyers’ week-long strike

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

LAHORE: The Punjab Bar Council has announced a week-long strike to express solidarity with lawyers demanding Lahore High Court circuit benches at Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and DG Khan. The lawyers will not appear before the courts from December 3 to December 9 and wear black armbands.

