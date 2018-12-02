Donkey King’s popularity: Bridegroom decorates donkey on his Mehndi day

KARACHI: The popularity of Geo’s animated film Donkey King held its spellbound as a bridegroom decorated a donkey to celebrate his Mehandi ceremony in Chiniot.

The bridegroom and his friends danced on the tune of drum beats which enthralled the viewers. The film has done business of Rs20.2 million so far as its tickets have been booked today (Sunday) too.