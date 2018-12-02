Minister blames previous govts for financial crisis

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that former rulers were responsible for the current financial crisis in the country.

He was speaking at an annual prize distribution ceremony held in connection with the games tournament of schools in the district at Government Higher School, Shedo.

He said the government’s campaign against corruption would continue. “What has the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s government achieved in the first 100 days could not be done by others in five years,” he added.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Imran Khattak, Members Provincial Assembly Liaqat Khattak, Idrees Khattak, District Nazim Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, Ashfaq Paracha, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Khan, District Education Officer Fayaz Hussain, District Bar president Syed Azmat Ali Shah and others were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would make a Naya Pakistan in line with the vision of the country’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Dr Muhammad Ibqal.

“Reforms in health, education and other departments are a priority of the government,” he said, adding that PTI’s vision was to serve unprivileged people.

The defence minister said that former rulers in their tenures did nothing for the welfare of people and made properties abroad by looting the national exchequer.

The government would take back the looted money from the corrupt rulers and would hold them accountable, he added.

He said that people had voted the PTI to power for change and to resolve their issues. The PTI leadership would not discourage the nation, he pointed out. He said that though the government was facing tough economic situation, it would soon improve. Earlier, DEO Fayyaz Hussain presented a charter of demands to the federal minister.