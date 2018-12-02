close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
AFP
December 2, 2018

Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress

World

AFP
December 2, 2018

CAIRO: An Egyptian actress is set to face trial in January for wearing a see-through dress at the Cairo film festival this week that showed her legs, a judicial source said Saturday. Rania Youssef appeared at the closing session Thursday of the Cairo International Film Festival wearing a revealing black lacy dress over a tight black body with her legs showing underneath. This prompted two lawyers to lodge a suit against her accusing the actress of “inciting debauchery”, a charge that could land her in jail for up to five years if she is convicted, the source said. The first lawsuit alleging obscenity was filed by lawyer Amro Abdelsalam and the second by Samir Sabri, another attorney known for taking celebrities to court.

