Niger reports sharp drop in new AIDS infections

NIAMEY: The number of new AIDS infections in Niger dropped by more than two thirds between 2012 and 2016, the health ministry said Saturday, in a statement marking World AIDS day. Health Minister Idi Illiassou said new infections in the four-year period under review fell from 6,000 to 1,761, a decline of 70 percent. AIDS-related deaths in the country fell by 15 percent over the same period, according to Illiassou. Between 2013 and 2017 patients receiving retroviral care rose from 11,182 to 17,122, he added with aid from partner states a factor in the country now boasting 73 screening centres from just one in 2003. “The estimated annual number of deaths due to AIDS fell from 4,000 in 2012 to 3,400 in 2016 — a drop of 15 percent,” the minister also said.