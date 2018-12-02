Lopez Obrador set to be sworn in as Mexico new president

MEXICO CITY: Anti-establishment leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be sworn in as Mexico’s next president on Saturday — a dramatic change in direction for a country fed up with corruption, poverty and crime. The man widely known as “AMLO” is promising a sweeping “transformation” after 89 years of government by the same two parties. And he appears to have the mandate he needs to deliver it: he won a landslide victory in the July 1 elections, together with strong majorities in both houses of Congress for his coalition — led by the party he founded just four years ago, Morena. It was the biggest win for any president, and the first for a leftist, since Mexico transitioned to a multi-party democracy in 2000.