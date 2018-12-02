Lopez Obrador set to be sworn in as Mexico new president

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MEXICO CITY: Anti-establishment leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will be sworn in as Mexico’s next president on Saturday — a dramatic change in direction for a country fed up with corruption, poverty and crime. The man widely known as “AMLO” is promising a sweeping “transformation” after 89 years of government by the same two parties. And he appears to have the mandate he needs to deliver it: he won a landslide victory in the July 1 elections, together with strong majorities in both houses of Congress for his coalition — led by the party he founded just four years ago, Morena. It was the biggest win for any president, and the first for a leftist, since Mexico transitioned to a multi-party democracy in 2000.
