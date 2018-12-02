close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 2, 2018

One killed, two injured in South Korea firefighting helicopter crash

World

AFP
December 2, 2018

SEOUL: A South Korean firefighting helicopter crashed into a river in Seoul Saturday, killing one and injuring two others on board, rescue authorities said. The chopper was hovering over the Han River in eastern Seoul to draw water into its tank when it went down, they said. The craft had been deployed to fight a bushfire on nearby hills. Two pilots survived with injuries but a mechanic was killed. The wildfire on Mount Yeongchuk has since been under control. Police said they were investigating. “Two people are still recovering from injuries, so it’s difficult to get their statements at this moment,” police said according to Yonhap news agency.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World