Iconic Carnegie Deli reopens in New York for TV tie-in

NEW YORK: The Carnegie Deli was a New York institution for decades until it closed its doors in 2016. On Saturday, it will reopen — but only for a week, and in a new location — as a promotion for the launch of the second season of Amazon’s Emmy-winning comedy, “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.” The pop-up restaurant — a fully-functioning eatery, not just Instagram bait — has shifted from midtown Manhattan to the Nolita neighborhood. It has also shifted back in time to the 1950s to suit the program, which tells the story of a New York housewife who turns to stand-up comedy when her husband leaves her for another woman. “Mrs Maisel” racked up eight Emmys and two Golden Globes for its debut season, including statuettes at both galas for best comedy series. Season two will go live Wednesday on Amazon, the online retail giant with ever-increasing ambitions in the world of original entertainment.