FIFA probing abuse claims on Afghan women team

KABUL: Football’s world governing body FIFA is looking in to claims of sexual and physical abuse on the Afghanistan national women’s team, it confirmed in a statement Saturday.

The allegations against officials including the Afghanistan Football Federation’s president Keramuddin Karim were reported in Britain’s Guardian newspaper. The AFF has “vigorously” rejected claims.

“The serious subjects mentioned are being looked in to by FIFA,” the global body said in a statement, adding that it has a “zero tolerance policy” on such violations. Given the sensitivity of the allegations, particularly in deeply conservative, patriarchal Afghanistan, it said it was addressing the matter in a “do no harm” way and working with reputable entities to establish the facts. The Guardian cited what it described as senior figures associated with the women’s team who said the abuse had taken place in Afghanistan, including at AFF headquarters, and at a training camp in Jordan last February.

It quotes former captain Khalida Popal, who fled the country after receiving death threats and has spoken out previously about the discrimination women face in Afghanistan, as saying male officials were “coercing” female players.