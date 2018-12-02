close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

Team Eighteen face Team FG in Lahore Open Polo

Sports

LAHORE: Team Eighteen and FG Polo team will vie against each other in the two-week Lahore Open Polo Championship 2018 crucial match today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo Club ground at 3:00 PM.

Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana has said that the league match of the historical event of the club will be witnessed by a great number of polo enthusiasts. “Both Team Eighteen and FG Polo teams have won their inaugural matches of the tournament. I hope both the sides will give out their best to win the match.” Team Eighteen consists of Shahnawaz Ayaz, Mumtaz Abbas, Ahmed Ali and Saqib Khan while FG Polo team comprises Mir Huzaifa, Abbas Mukhtar, Shah Shamyl Alam and Eulogio Celestino.

