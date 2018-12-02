close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

Lahore Corporate T20 Cup

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

LAHORE: Meezan Bank beat Burger Paints by 3-wickets in Lahore Corporate T20 Cricket Cup and qualified for the final at Aligarh ground.

Scores: Burger Paints 154/8 after 20 overs (M Shahzad 34, Zain Shah 22, M Younas 18, Majid Hussain 16, Captain Ali Amjad 32 not out. Hassan Shahid 3/30). Meezan Bank 155/7 after 19.3 overs (Yaseen Cheema 57, Rizwan Wakeel 22, Zeeshan Ahmad 15, Nasir Mehmood 15 and Hassan Shahid 17 Not Out. M Younas 3/25). Tariq Rasheed and Abdul Muqeet were umpires and Zahoor Alam was the scorer. Later Chief Guest Ali Amjad gave man of the match award to Hassan Shahid Abdul Saboor also present.

