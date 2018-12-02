close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

Model Town Club advance

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

LAHORE: Model Town Club marched into 2nd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they crushed Mehboob Pak Gym by 102 runs played at Race Course Ground.

Fine century by Asim Ali Nasir and good batting by Arslan Bajwa and Saad Nasim were the main features of the match.

Scores: Model Town Club 299/6 in 40 overs (Asim Ali Nasir 132 including 4x6, 15x4 in 105 balls, Arslan Bajwa 69, Saad Nasim 51, Hassan Rizwan 26, M Rashid 2/37).

Mehboob Park Gym 197 all out in 39.3 overs (Hassan Qadeer 69, Waqas Saleem 35, Ali Zaryab Asif 13, Abdul Ghaffar 40, Moin Tahir 15, Saad Nasim 2/30, Mustafa Iqbal 2/45, Rashid Hussain 2/28, M Mohsin 2/19).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports