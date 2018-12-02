Model Town Club advance

LAHORE: Model Town Club marched into 2nd round of 22nd Tauseef Trophy Cricket Championship when they crushed Mehboob Pak Gym by 102 runs played at Race Course Ground.

Fine century by Asim Ali Nasir and good batting by Arslan Bajwa and Saad Nasim were the main features of the match.

Scores: Model Town Club 299/6 in 40 overs (Asim Ali Nasir 132 including 4x6, 15x4 in 105 balls, Arslan Bajwa 69, Saad Nasim 51, Hassan Rizwan 26, M Rashid 2/37).

Mehboob Park Gym 197 all out in 39.3 overs (Hassan Qadeer 69, Waqas Saleem 35, Ali Zaryab Asif 13, Abdul Ghaffar 40, Moin Tahir 15, Saad Nasim 2/30, Mustafa Iqbal 2/45, Rashid Hussain 2/28, M Mohsin 2/19).