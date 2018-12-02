close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 2, 2018

Golden Stars advance

Sports

LAHORE: Golden Stars cruised into 2nd round of 34th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Kashmir Crown by 26 runs at Race Course Ground. Fine bowling by Naveed Ahmed, Sohail Amanat, Zeeshan Shabir were the main feature of the match.

Scores: Golden Stars Club 123 all out in 18.3 overs (Asad Razaq 50, Zeeshan Shabir 26, Imran Ali 13, Naveed Ahmed 4/33, M Akrema 3/23).

Kashmir Crown Club 97 all out in 17.2 overs (Umer Farooq 28, Tayyab Ayub 12, Sohaib Mughal 17, Adil Hassan 21, Sohail Amanat 3/13, Zeeshan Shabir 3/33, Sadaqat Ali 2/13).

