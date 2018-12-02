LRC hosts two cup races today

LAHORE: It’s going to be a day of eight races – two cups and six plates – lined up by the stewards of the Lahore Race Club (LRC) for Sunday.

As the day would begin at 11.30 am, five Tuman Khan Plate races will be followed by The Blue’s Maid Cup and Malik Hamid Ali Noon Memorial Cup. The first four races are of 900 metres distance, while the fifth, sixth and eighth races are of 1000 metres and the seventh races which is a cup conquest is of 1200 metres. All the races are of different divisions and class VII except for the sixth and seventh races with the former being of two years aged animals and the latter of class VI with also inclusion of class V horses.

The 17-ponies opening Tuman Khan Plate of Division-V.B have Sohrab-e-Bhakkar as the favourite while Bright Life is second favouirte and She Is Rawal could be the surprise performer. Others in the runs are Sheba, Furious, Desert Gold, Baa Aytbar, Wahab Choice, London Queen, Head Line, Daughter of Rawal, Green One, Dance and Dance, Naveed Choice, Big Less, Ramak Queen and Public Fancy.

The second Division-V.A race of 12 entries have its eyes set on Queen Esmeralda for a win, Turab Prince for a place and Nice One for an upset. But who knows any one of the following Alex, Laili, Umer Queen, On The Spot Win, Nevada, Almas Choice, Sohna Lal, Petra, and New Pari, might come ahead as a surprise.

The third Division-IV&V race has competition between 12 horses. But Conflict Zone may open up ahead of all. It might be followed by Al Ilan while Amir’s Love may find love in the field surprising the likes of Mozrat, Anmole One, King Queen, Marshal, Secret Lady, Baa Wafa, Abbas Princess, Golden Apple and Afzaal Choice. The Division-III&1V fourth race of 14 has put forth Safdar Princess by the followers of the game for a win while Big Foot is expected for stride for a second place. They favourites may be surprised by Chota Sain. Bholi Bhali, Asim Prince, Uzair Prince, Mohni Queen, The Khan, Khan Jee, Butt The Great, Khan Jan, Shan-e-Tajpur, Sweet Golden and Push The Limits completes the field.

The fifth race of the day is of Division-II&III and this 13-pony field may see One Four Seven taking the pole position. Gamble for second spot is on Gambler Boy but Piyara Sayeen is believed for coming ahead with an upset. The Mighty Punkit, Haider Jan, Punjabi Rawaj, Ubbi, Minding, Shan-e-Sikandar, Neeli The Great, Aya Darwaish, Red Boy and Silent Warrior are others in the run. The sixth race is a Malik Hamid Ali Noon Memorial Cup that is for two years aged fillies and ponies which are all together 10 in number. Any one of the following Floating Cloud, User, Madhuri Dixit, Sajawal, Legacy, Cameo, Welcome Home, Sara Jamoor, Lorenzo and Magical Breeze could win the top three places.

The 1200 metres seventh race is the Blue’s maid Cup. Here too 10 entries have been finalized but Last Dance is expected to ignite the racecourse. It is most likely be followed by Goleke Queen. However, Sparking from among the others, Mighty Wings, Mighty Sabana, Atlantis, Battle Front, Fabulous One, Jabber Prince and Abdullah Princess, might upset the favourites. The final race of the day is of Division-I and the list of eight horses has Nanook favouite for a win, Moon Soon for a place and Salem-e-Dena for a surprise with other being Blue Max, Candle, Titli, Thal Da Badsha and Natalia.