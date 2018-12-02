115 called up for‘Hockey Series Open’ camp

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has called 115 probables for a ‘Hockey Series Open’ camp to be established in Karachi later this month.

After a long time, Pakistan will be staging an international hockey tournament as FIH has granted one of the first rounds of the ‘Hockey Series Open’ to Pakistan.

The Hockey Series Open is available for entry to all eligible countries. Events at this level are continent based. The number of competitions spread throughout the world is determined by the number of entries.

From all teams competing in this first round at various places (most already completed) a minimum of 15 teams will qualify for one of three separate hockey series finals.

Each of the hockey series finals will have eight teams playing in them and will take place throughout the world, with berths into the Olympic Qualification Events up for grabs.

The Hockey Series Open event allotted to Pakistan will be staged at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore from December 17-22.

The teams include Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Nepal along with a team from Pakistan.

Pakistan won’t be entering its national team as Pakistan has been selected among the nine countries for the FIH Pro League, the new flagship event of FIH starting from January 2019.

In fact, the Pakistan side competing in this event will be a sort of a guest team. The points earned by Pakistan won’t be counted towards deciding the positions in the competition.

It is the other four teams who will contest among themselves to qualify for the final round of the Hockey Series Open.

PHF has called the following 115 players for the preparatory camp for the Hockey Series Open.

The camp will be held at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Karachi and it starts from December 3.

Goalkeepers:

Hafiz Umair – SNGPL, Usman – Islamabad, Abdul Rehman – Gojra, Taimoor Sheikh – Karachi, Ali Raza – NBP, Usman Malik - NBP

Defenders:

Usman Bashir - Punjab, Sami Ullah - KP, Jahangir Khan - Balochistan, Hassan Anwar - Wapda, Kamran Riaz, Rizwan, Usman Tariq - Abbottabad, Mehmood Hassan - Abbottabad, Waqas Ahmed - Gojra, Essa Khan - Islamabad, Salman Shaukat - Gorja, Abid Bhatti - Lahore, Mohibullah - Bannu, Zahid Ullah - PAF, Farhan Younas - Toba Tek Singh, Qazi Isfand Yar - Wapda, Sultan Amir - Navy

Halfback: Ali Raza - Fauji Foundation, Hasnain Babar - NBP, Junaid Rasool - Gojra, Omar Bilal - Bahawalpur, M Yasir - Gojra, M Umer, Faizan - NBP, Shameen Munir - Sarghoda, Mubashir Jibran - Lahore, Ali Raza - SNGPL, Asif Hanif - SNGPL, Ghazanfar Ali - Wapda, Shoaib Shabbir, Sikandar Mustafa - NBP, Asim Jonty - SNGPL, Rehan Ashraf, Sunil Mehmood - Gojra, Ihtisham - Lahore, Mazhar, Mehran Rasheed - Faisalabad, Rizwan - Sahiwal, Osama Bashir, Yasir Ali - KP, Sohail - KP, Hasnain Solangi - Karachi, Sohail Manzoor - Vehari,

Forward: Shajeeh Ahmed Saeed - FFCL, M Amir - NBP, M Bilal Qadir - NBP, Khizar Akhtar - Wapda, Ali Hussain - NBP, Umar Hamdi - Wapda, M Dilber - NBP, Shah Fahad - KP, Zulqarnain - Punjab, Umer - Punjab, Qazi Muazzam - PSC, Naveed Alam - ZTBL, Abdullah Bukhari - Karachi, Zakirullah - ZTBL, Hammad Anjum - ZTBL, Abdullah Babar - Sarghoda, Ahmed Ali - Abbottabad, Roman Khan - Bannu, Mohsin Khan - Bannu, M Abdullah - U 19, M Anees - U 19, Rashid Sardar - Lahore, Nabeel Hussain, Arshad Liaqat - Bhawalpur, M Abid - Pir Mahal, Zeeshan Alvi – U-19, Nokhaiz Malik - NBP, Amir Ali - NBP, Shahbaz - Abbottabad, Abdul Moiz - Rawalpindi, Amjad Rehman - Peshawar, Awais Ur Rehman - PIA, Haseeb Aslam, Usman Nazim, Mohsin Sabir - NBP, Zeeshan Bukhari - Ssgc, Qamar Bukhari - Faisalabad, Fahad Ullah - PAF, M Asif - Navy, Zain Ejaz - ZTBL, M Abbas - Army, Akbar Ali - Navy, Waseem Akram - PIA, M Hasan Saleem - Gojra, Faraz Dar - Army, Asad Mehmood, Sohail Anjum - Faisalabad, Bilal Mehmood - Wapda, Shehryar - Bhawalpur, Waseem Tariq - Army, Naveed Iqbal - Swabi, Abdul Rehman - Sialkot, Ammar Ali - Gojra, M Zubair - Army, Rizwan Ali, Hamza - Lahore, Abdul Manan, Babar Bashir - Lahore, Sajawal, Noman Khan - Karachi, Fazeel Khan - Karachi, Arsalan Haider - PIA, Faheem Khan - Karachi, Hammad Khan - Karachi, Faisal Rashid - FFCL,

Officials: M. Qamar Ibrahim - Manager, Kamran Ashraf - Coach, M. Adnan - Physiotherapist, Asim Abbasi - Video Analyst, Sameer - Asstt Video Analyst.